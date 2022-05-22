JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,460,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.94% of Ciena worth $112,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Ciena by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 145,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 62,546 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,451,000 after buying an additional 322,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $174,314.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,486. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

CIEN stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

