JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 110,046 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 4,499.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $114,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,182.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,094.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,057.63. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $978.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,220.00.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.86%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile (Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

