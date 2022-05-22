JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $114.49 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,509 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.10% of HealthEquity worth $114,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,508,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,270,000 after buying an additional 364,908 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 155.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 316,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 192,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 285,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 174,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $59.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.42. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. TheStreet upgraded HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.