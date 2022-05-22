JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.43% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $114,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $21,407,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153,259 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $10,361,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,680 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

