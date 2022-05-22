JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,707,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70,370 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.58% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $116,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 111,389 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $562,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after acquiring an additional 626,157 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.58.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.