JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 275,869 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,964,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $117,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCL. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,504,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,225,000 after acquiring an additional 567,582 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,622,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,354,000 after acquiring an additional 395,632 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,278,000 after acquiring an additional 347,066 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $17,918,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,135,000 after acquiring an additional 268,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.