JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 64,834 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,372,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.57% of MGIC Investment worth $120,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MGIC Investment by 37.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 20.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in MGIC Investment by 12.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.15 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

