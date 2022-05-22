Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 751.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,201 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 147,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 59,236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,206 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 57,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,414 shares of company stock worth $2,299,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

