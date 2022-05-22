Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962,702 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4,658.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 872,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $42.82 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06.

