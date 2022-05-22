Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE CNS opened at $72.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.11% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

