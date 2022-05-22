Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($69.79) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. ING Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($61.46) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

