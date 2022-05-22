Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 129.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Acushnet worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLF. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter worth $22,836,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,528,000 after acquiring an additional 480,737 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter worth $6,677,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 95,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

GOLF opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

