Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $1.98 Million Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.58% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. BCK Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 59,200.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

