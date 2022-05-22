Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Stake in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 286,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,041,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EQRx alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQRX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRX opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28. EQRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.34. On average, analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About EQRx (Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.