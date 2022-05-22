Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Stake in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 286,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,041,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQRX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock.
EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.34. On average, analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
About EQRx (Get Rating)
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
