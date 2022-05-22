77,308 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,308 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of BOX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BOX by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BOX by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,930 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.15. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.