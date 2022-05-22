Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.11 Million in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,019 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.25% of Allegiance Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $1,370,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $38.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $781.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

