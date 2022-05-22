iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,512 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.13. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $62.17 and a 52 week high of $94.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.