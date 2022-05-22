Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 1,017.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,013,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,023,000 after buying an additional 65,817 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,058,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,163,000 after buying an additional 209,440 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,297,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,899,000 after buying an additional 156,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,140,000 after buying an additional 99,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 721,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,882,000 after buying an additional 117,261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $56.23 and a one year high of $140.17.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Profile (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.