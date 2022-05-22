Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 371,833 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371,833 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 16,527 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $24.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

