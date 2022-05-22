Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 15,465 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $94.10 and a one year high of $165.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

