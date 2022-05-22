128,134 Shares in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 128,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $69,256,000. Amazon com Inc bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $47,031,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $12,405,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $3,331,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IONQ. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IonQ from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

IonQ stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

