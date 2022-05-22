Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 264.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualtrics International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.12.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.19. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 123,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.56 per share, with a total value of $3,287,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 427,751 shares of company stock valued at $11,860,674. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

