Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 406.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $102.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield acquired 3,125 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $223,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

