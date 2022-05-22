Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CDK Global were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 674.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.02.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

