Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 68,860 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,860 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.11% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.83. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $93.76.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

