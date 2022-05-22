Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,377 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,308,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 374,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MUR shares. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of MUR opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $44.63.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $94,182.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,065 shares of company stock valued at $448,552. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

