Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.12 Million in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

NYSE WPP opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.18. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $57.61 and a 12-month high of $83.69.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.2505 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Several research firms recently commented on WPP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,210 ($14.92) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,280 ($15.78) to GBX 1,330 ($16.40) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $787.00.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.