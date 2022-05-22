Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 66,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in NIO by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,303,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,986,000 after acquiring an additional 655,622 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in NIO by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. CLSA decreased their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nomura decreased their price target on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

