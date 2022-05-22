Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.
In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,777.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber bought 20,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.19 per share, with a total value of $685,235.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,463.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,736 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
H&E Equipment Services Profile (Get Rating)
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H&E Equipment Services (HEES)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.