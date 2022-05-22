Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 73.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after acquiring an additional 266,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 76.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 454,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,452,000 after acquiring an additional 196,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $42,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,744.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $466,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 358,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,864,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,831 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,019 over the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
