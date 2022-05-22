Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 73.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after acquiring an additional 266,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 76.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 454,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,452,000 after acquiring an additional 196,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.33. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $42,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,744.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $466,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 358,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,864,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,831 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,019 over the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.