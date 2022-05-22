HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) by 805.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,574 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.45% of HH&L Acquisition worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,689,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,257,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,915,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,559,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

HHLA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.46 million, a P/E ratio of 139.83 and a beta of -0.03. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

