Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,875 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $58.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

