Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 41,531 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 780.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Federal Signal worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

