Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.13 Million in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 170,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.15% of Science 37 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNCE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of SNCE opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Science 37 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

