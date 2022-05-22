Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cousins Properties worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cousins Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Several research firms have commented on CUZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

