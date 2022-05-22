16,547 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,547 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,699,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 28,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMS. TheStreet cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

NYSE WMS opened at $104.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.28 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 9.75%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

