Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $2.11 Million Position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Archaea Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,803,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFG shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LFG opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. Archaea Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3456.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

