Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,297,000 after acquiring an additional 196,720 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,584,000 after acquiring an additional 678,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after acquiring an additional 739,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $29.76 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

