CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Holdings Raised by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,723,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,531,000 after purchasing an additional 569,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,584,000 after purchasing an additional 207,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,821,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,447,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,392,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,164,000 after acquiring an additional 410,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

