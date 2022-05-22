Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $113.79 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,343 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.2% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $113,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after buying an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,781,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,289,742,000 after buying an additional 2,913,141 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.91. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

