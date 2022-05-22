Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $314,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE USPH opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $123.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average is $97.64.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

