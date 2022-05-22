Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires 3,524 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 277.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $252.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.