Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,406 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 62.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,956,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 474.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,658,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG opened at $63.26 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

