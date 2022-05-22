$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Exelixis reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

EXEL stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

In other news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $154,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,229 shares of company stock worth $3,728,516 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.