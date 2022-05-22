TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 17.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TELUS by 30.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 194,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 45,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 19.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 128,470 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

TU stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.26%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.04%.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.