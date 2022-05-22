Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 53,731 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,731 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22,076.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 662,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,534,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,312,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 754.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,344,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

