Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Invesco by 647.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after buying an additional 1,557,829 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,091,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 14,005.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,500,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,459,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,140,834. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.55.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

