Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $197.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 over the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

