Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $510,000 Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 209,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 202,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.29. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.92.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

