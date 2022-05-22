Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,785 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $160.20 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $155.39 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

